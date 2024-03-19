Taylor Swift Makes History with Disney+ Premiere of “Eras Tour” Concert Film

Taylor Swift‘s “Eras Tour” concert film premiere on Disney+ has made waves in the world of music entertainment, setting unprecedented records and captivating audiences worldwide. Within just three days of its release, the film garnered an astounding 4.6 million views, solidifying its status as the platform’s top-ranking music film ever.

Swifties from all corners of the globe eagerly immersed themselves in the cinematic experience, collectively dedicating an astonishing 16.2 million hours to the blockbuster concert film over the weekend. Featuring an expanded edition with five bonus songs, including tracks from “Folklore” and mesmerizing acoustic renditions, the film promises an unforgettable journey through Swift’s musical evolution. Shot during the first three L.A. shows of the Eras tour last August, it offers fans an intimate glimpse into Swift’s electrifying live performances and artistic prowess.

Joining Disney+’s esteemed lineup of music specials, “Eras Tour” stands as a testament to Swift’s enduring popularity and exceptional talent. With Disney’s substantial investment, reportedly over $75 million, the film continues to make waves, having initially grossed $261.7 million at the box office.

Experience the magic of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” on Disney+ and witness history in the making as she enchants audiences with her unparalleled talent and unwavering passion.