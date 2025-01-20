Taylor Swift Rumored to Perform at Jeet Adani’s Wedding

Could Taylor Swift finally perform in India? Rumors suggest the global pop superstar is in talks to perform at Jeet Adani’s pre-wedding festivities, potentially marking her first-ever performance in the country.

Jeet Adani, son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Shah later this year. While the couple kept their 2023 engagement low-key, the wedding is shaping up to be a lavish affair. And what could make it more iconic than a Taylor Swift performance?

Sources reveal Swift’s team is in discussions with the Adanis, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Still, the mere possibility has Indian Swifties buzzing with excitement.

Despite her massive fan base in India, Taylor Swift has never performed in the country. Even her recent Eras Tour skipped India, focusing instead on Singapore and Japan. If the rumors are true, this wedding could finally bring Swift to Indian shores, creating a historic moment for her fans.

Swift has previously expressed admiration for Indian culture. In 2014, she even mentioned, “Indian cinema has a lot of music and dance, which excites me. It’s a great way to connect with the audience.” Could this performance be the start of more India-focused events for Swift?

Indian Swifties are ecstatic about the possibility of her debut. “It’s about time she comes here!” one fan tweeted. Another joked, “If this is true, I’m crashing that wedding.” The excitement is palpable, and the pressure is on for both Swift’s team and the Adanis to deliver.

While nothing is official yet, insiders suggest the talks are serious. If Taylor Swift performs, it won’t just be a treat for wedding guests but also a historic milestone for her Indian fan base. The event would undoubtedly dominate social media, making waves across the globe.

Whether or not this rumor becomes reality, Jeet Adani’s wedding is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about events of the year. Stay tuned for updates!