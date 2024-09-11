Taylor Swift Announces Support for Kamala Harris in 2024 Presidential Election

In a bold statement following the historic debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift has publicly announced her support for Harris in the 2024 presidential election. The singer took to Instagram to address recent AI-generated images that falsely portrayed her as a Trump supporter, underscoring the dangers of misinformation in the digital age.

Swift revealed, “I’ve recently been informed that Donald Trump’s campaign posted an AI-generated version of me falsely endorsing his presidential run. This incident heightened my fears about AI and the spread of fake news. It led me to the conclusion that I need to be fully transparent about my voting intentions. The best way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

She went on to confirm her support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, saying, “I will be voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes that I believe need a fierce warrior behind them. I think she’s a gifted leader with a steady hand, and I believe we can accomplish much more in this country if we are led by calm, not chaos.”

Swift also encouraged her followers, especially first-time voters, to register to vote and take advantage of early voting options. “I’ve done my research and made my choice. Your research is your own, and the choice is yours,” she wrote. In her post, she provided a link to voter registration and early voting resources.

Swift humorously signed off as “Taylor Swift, childless cat lady,” referencing a comment made by Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, who had derogatorily referred to prominent female Democrats, including Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as “childless cat ladies.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has taken a political stance. In 2020, she publicly supported Biden and Harris in their successful presidential campaign.