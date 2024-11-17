Tate McRae Drops Electrifying New Single “2 hands” Ahead of Upcoming Album

The multi-platinum artist Tate McRae has unveiled her latest single, “2 hands”, a dynamic track that showcases a fresh side of her artistry. Produced by hitmakers Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), Lostboy (Tiësto, Kylie Minogue), and Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Justin Bieber), the single offers an emotional exploration of love and connection.

A Cinematic Music Video

The release comes with a captivating music video directed by Bradley & Pablo (Rosalía, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Sean Bankhead (Cardi B, Victoria Monét). In the video, Tate McRae takes center stage, driving a sleek sports car through suburban streets, delivering visuals as dynamic as the track itself.

A New Perspective on Love

“‘2 hands’ shows a different side of me that people haven’t seen before,” Tate shares. “The song captures the feeling of falling in love and shows that sometimes all you truly need is to feel close to someone. True connection goes beyond needing constant affirmation—just being with someone is what truly matters.”

Countdown to Her Third Album

The single sets the stage for Tate McRae’s highly anticipated third album, “So Close To What”, slated for release on February 21. Featuring “2 hands” and the hit “It’s ok I’m ok,” the album has already cemented its place in music history, with over 165 million streams globally and McRae’s highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100 to date.

Stream “2 hands” now and watch the stunning music video as we await Tate’s next big milestone in February!