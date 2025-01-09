SZA Open to Joint Album with Kendrick Lamar Ahead of Grand National Tour

As fans gear up for the highly anticipated Grand National Tour, SZA is opening up about a potential future collaboration with Kendrick Lamar that could go beyond their current projects. Speaking on the Sherri show, the TDE singer expressed her excitement about the idea of a joint album with Kendrick, describing him as “a genius” and praising his mysterious and elusive nature.

When asked directly by host Sherri Shepherd about the possibility of a collaborative album, SZA responded enthusiastically, “I would love that. I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive and so mysterious. I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on.”

The two artists have already teamed up on tracks like “Gloria” and “Luther,” which are part of their creative efforts leading up to the Grand National Tour. Reflecting on the process of working with Kendrick, SZA shared, “When ‘Luther’ came on, I said, ‘Okay, that’s the vocals we’re using, period.’ And same with ‘Gloria,’ I said, ‘Okay, I love that.’”

SZA further elaborated on how Kendrick has influenced her as an artist, saying, “He’s a huge part of my fumble-and-finding era because I’m just trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments. He’s so good at saying yes and staying grounded, so I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know.’”

The Grand National Tour kicks off on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis, MN, and concludes on June 18 in Washington, D.C. Along the way, fans can expect unforgettable performances as the duo brings their artistry to arenas across the country.

Stay tuned for updates on potential new music and rewatch their Sherri interview for more behind-the-scenes insights into their creative partnership.