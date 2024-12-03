Kendrick Lamar and SZA Announce Co-Headlining Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are teaming up for the highly anticipated Grand National Tour. Following the release of Lamar’s surprise album, GNX, and its impressive debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the collaborators are hitting the road for a co-headlining stadium tour.

The Grand National Tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis and will span 21 shows across North America, wrapping up in June. Fans can catch the duo at iconic venues in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Seattle. The tour promises an unforgettable experience as Lamar and SZA perform hits from GNX, including their standout collaborations Luther and Gloria.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. However, fans with Cash App cards can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time.

This marks Lamar and SZA’s first joint tour since Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour in 2018, where they thrilled audiences with their electrifying performances. That same year, the duo released their Grammy-nominated hit single All the Stars, cementing their chemistry as collaborators.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Kendrick Lamar and SZA live on the Grand National Tour. With GNX soaring to new heights and SZA’s feature tracks lighting up the charts, this tour promises to be one of 2024’s most talked-about events.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA:

04-19 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

04-23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

04-26 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

04-29 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

05-03 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

05-05 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

05-08 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

05-09 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

05-12 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

05-17 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

05-21 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

05-23 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

05-27 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

05-29 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

05-31 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

06-04 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

06-06 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06-10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

06-12 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

06-16 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

06-18 Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium