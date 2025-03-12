SZA Teases Epic Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar

SZA Opens Up About the Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar, and a Special Sesame Street Moment

SZA recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her highly anticipated Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. The singer gave fans a glimpse of what to expect, promising an entirely fresh experience unlike their Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

“Oh, we’re doing a new thing,” SZA shared, hinting at a bold and unpredictable creative direction. “This is our first stadium tour, so we pretty much have to go insane.”

Despite co-headlining, she described Kendrick Lamar as being in a league of his own. “He’s a wizard,” she joked. “Wizards tend to be solitary beings… I think he’s doing the Merlin thing backstage, getting us ready to take off.”

Kimmel couldn’t resist bringing up the upcoming Toronto stop, playfully hinting at a certain hometown rapper—Drake. When asked if “you-know-who” might make an appearance, SZA simply smiled and shrugged: “Who knows? Who knows?”

Beyond the tour, she shared her excitement about a dream come true—being on Sesame Street. “That was the most intense room of celebrities I’ve ever been in,” she laughed, name-dropping Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster. “Terrible diction and alliteration, but tons of enthusiasm!”

With the Grand National Tour kicking off April 19 in Minneapolis, fans can expect a groundbreaking show as SZA and Kendrick Lamar bring their magic to stages worldwide.