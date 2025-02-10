Kendrick Lamar & SZA Announce UK & European Grand National Tour for Summer 2025

Following his electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar is taking the momentum worldwide, announcing a huge UK and European tour alongside R&B superstar SZA. Dubbed the Grand National Tour, the co-headlining trek will bring the duo to major stadiums across Europe this summer.

Kicking off on July 2 at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, Germany, the tour will make stops in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris, Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, Warsaw, and Stockholm before wrapping up on August 9. Fans in the UK will get four chances to see Lamar and SZA live, with shows at Hampden Park in Glasgow (July 8), Villa Park in Birmingham (July 10), Principality Stadium in Cardiff (July 19), and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (July 22).

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Lamar’s show-stopping Super Bowl performance, where he stunned audiences with a high-energy set featuring special guest SZA. Their chemistry on stage will now carry over into this much-anticipated tour, which follows their successful North American leg set to run from April to June.

- Advertisement -

With Lamar fresh off winning five Grammy Awards and SZA riding high from her critically acclaimed SOS album, fans can expect an unforgettable night of hip-hop and R&B excellence.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s UK & European Tour Dates:

JULY

• July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieSTADION

• July 4 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

• July 8 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

• July 10 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park

• July 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

• July 15 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

• July 19 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

• July 22 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

• July 27 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio do Restelo

• July 30 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

AUGUST

• August 2 – Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico

• August 6 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

• August 9 – Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena

Tickets for the Grand National Tour are expected to sell fast, so fans should keep an eye out for pre-sale announcements. Don’t miss your chance to witness two of today’s biggest artists deliver what’s sure to be one of the most unforgettable tours of the year!