Sultry Milestone: Rihanna and Drake’s ‘What’s My Name?’ Hits One Billion YouTube Views

Rihanna and Drake‘s steamy music video for “What’s My Name?” has officially crossed the one billion views mark on YouTube, a remarkable achievement 13 years after its initial release in 2010.

In this visual masterpiece, the rumored former couple shares intimate moments in a convenience store, followed by cozy scenes in a New York apartment, complete with wine, hand-holding, and even a playful pillow fight.

The collaborative magic of RiRi and Drake propelled “What’s My Name?” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart upon its release in 2010, securing the No. 1 spot on Digital Songs as well. Over the years, these R&B powerhouses joined forces on multiple occasions, delivering hits like 2016’s “Too Good,” 2016’s “Work,” and 2011’s “Take Care.”

Featuring on Rihanna’s November 2010 album, “Loud,” which achieved 3x platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America, the song not only left its mark on the Billboard 200 albums chart, reaching No. 3, but also dominated the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Relive the allure of Rihanna’s “What’s My Name” music video featuring Drake by watching it below.