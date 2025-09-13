New Double A-Side Release

Stereolab have surprised fans with two brand-new tracks, “Fed Up With Your Job” and “Constant and Uniform Movement Unknown.” The songs are released together as a limited double A-side single, co-released by Warp Records and the band’s own Duophonic UHF Disks. Only 3,000 copies worldwide are available, making this one of the most collectible Stereolab releases in recent years.

Fresh Music After 15 Years Away

The release follows the band’s comeback album, Instant Holograms on Metal Film, which dropped in May 2025 as their first studio record in 15 years. Since then, Stereolab have been actively touring across North and South America, with new European dates recently added to their global trek.

For fans, these two songs represent both a continuation of their innovative style and a reminder of why Stereolab remain one of the most beloved experimental rock groups of the past three decades.

A Collector’s Item for Fans

The 7-inch vinyl single has been packaged as a double A-side, ensuring both tracks get equal spotlight. With just 3,000 physical copies produced, the single is expected to sell out quickly, further cementing its status as a must-have collector’s edition for vinyl lovers and Stereolab enthusiasts alike.

Listeners can stream both songs online now, but the physical release offers a rare opportunity to own a tangible piece of the band’s 2025 comeback story.