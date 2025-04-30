Stereolab Return With Instant Holograms on Metal Film: Listen “Melodie Is a Wound”

After a 15-year silence, Stereolab, the French-British pioneers of avant-pop, resurface with their long-anticipated album Instant Holograms on Metal Film. Set for release on May 23 via Duophonic UHF Disks and Warp Records, the record marks a dazzling return to form for a band that’s consistently blurred the lines between pop precision and experimental freedom.

Two singles have emerged so far: the succinctly catchy Aerial Troubles, which was initially delivered in mysterious 7″ vinyl form to lucky fans, and the expansive, seven-minute journey Melodie Is a Wound. The latter is a slow-burning masterclass in mood and movement, beginning with Laetitia Sadier’s delicate, luminous vocals before unraveling into an acid jazz-laced soundscape that echoes the band’s most exploratory work.

This isn’t nostalgia—it’s evolution. Tim Gane and Sadier reunite with a dynamic ensemble including Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, and Ben LaMar Gay, injecting new energy into Stereolab’s sonic DNA. Their layered arrangements and analog synth textures feel timeless yet refreshing, a reminder of how far-reaching their influence has always been.

The album boasts 13 tracks, weaving rich tapestries of sound that reflect both the band’s legacy and their forward-thinking ethos. It’s cerebral, it’s cinematic—and unmistakably Stereolab.

In support of the album, Stereolab will embark on an international tour spanning North America and Europe, culminating in a string of major festival appearances. It’s more than a comeback—it’s a reawakening.

Whether you’re a long-time devotee or a newcomer discovering their radiant groove for the first time, Instant Holograms on Metal Film is essential listening in 2025.