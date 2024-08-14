SoundCloud Launches Exclusive Merch Store for Artists to Connect with Fans and Boost Revenue

SoundCloud has unveiled an innovative way for artists to connect with their fans while generating additional income with the launch of the SoundCloud Store. This new platform allows a select group of Next Pro artists to design and sell exclusive merchandise, offering fans a unique way to support their favorite creators beyond streaming.

The SoundCloud Store stands out by offering artists the opportunity to design their own merchandise without incurring any upfront costs. All garments and accessories are produced and shipped directly by SoundCloud, ensuring a seamless experience for artists. Notably, SoundCloud is not taking any share of the profits, allowing artists to keep 100% of their earnings from merch sales. This initiative is particularly appealing to independent artists looking for new revenue streams.

Currently available in the United States, Canada, and the European Union, the store initially features merch from prominent artists like Wiz Khalifa, Denzel Curry, Armani White, and more. Fans can shop for these limited-edition items, which include everything from fresh tees and hoodies to exclusive accessories that reflect the authentic connection between artists and listeners.

In addition to artist-designed merch, the SoundCloud Store also offers the Essentials Collection, a range of SoundCloud-branded merchandise. This collection allows fans to show their support for the platform with stylish t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more, all featuring SoundCloud’s iconic branding.

Artists who wish to participate in the SoundCloud Store must be subscribed to the Next Pro program, which costs $99 USD annually, and must own 100% of their merchandise rights. Although the store is currently limited to a select number of artists, SoundCloud plans to expand this offering to more creators and additional regions in the future.

Fans in the U.S., EU, and Canada can visit the SoundCloud Store today to purchase merch and discover how SoundCloud is reshaping the music landscape, one exclusive drop at a time.