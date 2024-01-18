Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024

In a crescendo of musical celebration, the Songwriters Hall of Fame has revealed its stellar lineup of inductees for 2024, embodying a rich tapestry of talent across genres, ethnicities, and genders. The esteemed class includes iconic bands R.E.M. and Steely Dan, hip-hop and R&B legend Timbaland, alongside the prolific songwriters Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford.

The induction ceremony, a closely guarded secret within the music industry, is set to take place on June 13th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The evening promises to be a harmonious blend of a superstar awards show and a familial reunion for the tight-knit songwriting and music-publishing community, now in its 53rd year.

Nile Rodgers, the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, emphasized the pivotal role of songwriters in the music industry, stating, “I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. We are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time.” He further highlighted the significance of the 2024 slate, which not only honors iconic songs but also champions diversity and unity.

While this year’s class sees the induction of luminaries like R.E.M. and Timbaland, the nominee list reveals the continued recognition of influential figures like Public Enemy, George Clinton, and Tracy Chapman, who, despite being nominees this year, were not inducted. The Songwriters Hall of Fame remains committed to acknowledging those who have enriched our lives and the world with their musical contributions.

As the anticipation builds for the induction gala, the stage is set for an unforgettable evening where the brilliance of R.E.M., Steely Dan, Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey, and Dean Pitchford will take center stage, echoing the diversity and unity that defines the soul of songwriting.