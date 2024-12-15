back to top
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Drop Missionary Short Film: Gritty Justice Meets Telepathic Superpowers

The West Coast legends bring their Missionary album to life in a cinematic tale of vengeance, power, and redemption.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Unleash Missionary Short Film

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have paired their new album Missionary with an explosive short film, blending action, humor, and suspense. Released Friday (Dec. 13), the mini-movie features the duo as vigilante superheroes delivering justice with Punisher-style ruthlessness and a telepathic twist.

Narrated by Method Man, the short film features cameos from Jhené Aiko, Alus, and 50 Cent, who appears in a surprise post-credits scene. The plot showcases Snoop and Dre rescuing kidnapped children, avenging the elderly, and disposing of their enemies at sea on the infamous Missionary boat. Moments of humor—like Dre snatching a pair of Eminem Air Jordans off a victim—add levity to the gritty story.

The Missionary album, their first full-length collaboration since 1993’s Doggystyle, boasts features from Eminem, Sting, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. Tracks like “Gorgeous” (with Jhené Aiko) and “Gunz N Smoke” (with Eminem and 50 Cent) highlight the duo’s enduring chemistry and star power.

Snoop described the project as a career high:

“Dr. Dre brings the best out of me … the music, the concept, everything.”

Stream Missionary now and watch the short film to experience their legacy reborn.

