Skylar Dalziel Sentenced for Stealing and Selling Unreleased Music

Skylar Dalziel, a 22-year-old from the UK, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison—suspended for two years—after being found guilty of hacking into cloud accounts of multiple artists, including Coldplay, and selling their unreleased music online.

The case highlights growing concerns about cybersecurity breaches in the music industry and sends a strong message to cybercriminals, as stated by Daryl Fryatt of the Intellectual Property Crime Unit:

“We have the means and resources to identify cybercriminals and hold them accountable for their actions.”

The Scheme: Stealing and Selling Unreleased Tracks

Dalziel hacked into the cloud accounts of various artists, downloading their unreleased tracks and selling them online. Authorities estimate that between April 2021 and January 2023, she earned approximately €50,000 (around $54,000 USD) from these illegal activities.

Some of the artists whose music was found on her hard drives include:

Coldplay

Shawn Mendes

Melanie Martinez

Bebe Rexha

Upsahl (whose cloud account breach first raised red flags)

Dalziel’s activities were uncovered in 2023, following Sony Music’s discovery of unauthorized access to Upsahl’s cloud account.

Court Sentence and Consequences

In court, Dalziel pleaded guilty and expressed remorse for her actions. She received a:

21-month suspended prison sentence (active for 24 months)

(active for 24 months) 180 hours of community service

Her case underscores the legal and ethical consequences of exploiting intellectual property in the digital age.

How the Crime Was Uncovered

The scheme began to unravel when Sony Music noticed unauthorized access to singer Upsahl’s cloud account in 2021. By 2023, investigators traced the breach back to Dalziel, uncovering her broader activities involving unreleased music from several high-profile artists.

The discovery was made possible by the collaboration of:

Sony Music’s security team

The UK’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU)

A Growing Threat to the Music Industry

Cyberattacks like Dalziel’s highlight the vulnerabilities faced by the music industry in the digital era. Unreleased tracks often represent months or even years of work, and their premature release can significantly harm artists both financially and creatively.

This case serves as a wake-up call for artists and labels to enhance their cybersecurity measures to protect intellectual property.

Key Takeaways

Skylar Dalziel’s Sentence: 21-month suspended prison term and 180 hours of community service.

21-month suspended prison term and 180 hours of community service. Estimated Profits: €50,000 from selling unreleased music.

€50,000 from selling unreleased music. Artists Impacted: Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez, Bebe Rexha, Upsahl, and others.

Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez, Bebe Rexha, Upsahl, and others. Message from Authorities: Cybercriminals will be identified and held accountable.

The Music Industry’s Fight Against Cybercrime

As this case demonstrates, cybercrime poses a real threat to the music industry. Protecting unreleased material is now a critical priority for artists and labels alike.