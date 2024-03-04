Sinéad O’Connor’s Estate Denounces Trump’s Use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

In a resounding call to uphold the integrity of Sinéad O’Connor‘s musical legacy, her estate, in collaboration with record label Chrysalis, has vehemently condemned the use of her iconic track ‘Nothing Compares 2 U‘ during Donald Trump‘s political rallies.

The joint statement issued by the estate and Chrysalis underscored O’Connor’s unwavering commitment to honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency throughout her life. It emphasized that O’Connor would have been deeply distressed by the misuse of her music in such a context, particularly given her outspoken nature and principled stance on moral issues.

“Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings,” the statement read, as reported by The Guardian. “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt, and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil’.”

The guardians of O’Connor’s legacy have called for an immediate cessation of Trump’s use of her music, asserting their duty to protect her artistic integrity. Their demand resonates as a poignant reminder of the power and responsibility associated with the use of creative works, particularly in the realm of politics.

As fans and admirers of Sinéad O’Connor’s profound musical contributions, let us stand in solidarity with her estate’s call to preserve the sanctity of her artistry, free from exploitation and misrepresentation. Let us honor her memory by respecting her wishes and upholding the values she championed throughout her remarkable life.