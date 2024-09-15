Shawn Mendes Releases New Single “Nobody Knows” and Prepares for Upcoming Album

Shawn Mendes has dropped his new single “Nobody Knows“, a heartfelt track from his upcoming self-titled album, set to be released on October 18. The 26-year-old singer premiered the song earlier this week with a live performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, captivating the audience with a stripped-down, acoustic set.

The track, rumored to address his breakup with Camila Cabello, explores themes of lost love and emotional vulnerability. “When you’re so in love / And your souls touch / But it’s still not enough / Where does it go? Nobody knows,” Mendes sings in the chorus, reflecting on the complexities of love.

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Connor Brashier, where Shawn and his friends cope with heartbreak in classic ways—dancing, drinking, and baring their emotions. In an Instagram post, Shawn humorously described the video as “Just 3 sweaty boys crying about love.”

“Nobody Knows” follows Mendes’ previous singles “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t that Enough,” both of which are also part of the new album’s tracklist. The album, Shawn, is his follow-up to 2020’s Wonder and features collaborations with top producers like Scott Harris, Mike Sabath, and Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Allen.

In a recent social media post, Mendes opened up about the personal journey that went into making the album, stating, “Music really can be medicine. Two years ago, I had no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn’t step into a studio without panicking. So to be here with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.”

Fans have speculated that the album draws inspiration from Mendes’ on-and-off relationship with Cabello. In the song “Why Why Why,” he even touches on a pregnancy scare with the lyrics, “I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid.”

Shawn Mendes’ self-titled album Shawn will be released on October 18, offering a deeply personal look into his emotional journey over the past few years.