Shakira’s Highly Anticipated Album ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ Finally Drops Next Month

After a seven-year hiatus, global sensation Shakira has sent shockwaves through the music industry with the announcement of her long-awaited 12th studio album, ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.’ Fans worldwide have been eagerly anticipating this release, and the wait is finally over as the album is set to hit the shelves on March 22, much sooner than anticipated.

In a recent statement, Shakira opened up about the deeply personal journey that went into crafting this record. She described the process as alchemical, emphasizing how each song was a crucial piece in her personal reconstruction. “Making this body of work has been an alchemical process,” Shakira expressed. “While writing each song, I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

- Advertisement -

‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran‘ promises to be a musical masterpiece, boasting 16 tracks that showcase Shakira’s signature blend of infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics. Among these tracks are several previously released singles, including collaborations with industry heavyweights such as Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Manuel Turizo. Together, these singles have garnered an astonishing 3.7 billion streams, a testament to Shakira’s enduring popularity and influence in the music world.

The album cover, shot by acclaimed photographer Jaume de Laiguana, captures Shakira in a striking pose, hinting at the raw emotion and power that awaits listeners within the record. With ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,’ Shakira invites her audience on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, promising an experience that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

As the release date draws near, anticipation for ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ continues to mount, with fans eagerly counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in Shakira’s latest musical masterpiece. March 22 can’t come soon enough for music lovers everywhere as they prepare to embark on this transformative musical journey with one of the world’s most beloved artists.