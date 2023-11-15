Shakira Reigns Supreme: “El Jefe” Breaks Records on Billboard’s Latin Airplay Chart

Shakira asserts her dominance on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, strengthening her legacy as “El Jefe,” featuring Fuerza Regida, extends her record for the most No. 1s among women in the chart’s storied history. The cross-genre hit surges from 5 to 1 on the chart dated November 18, displacing Karol G’s “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” which held the top spot for the past two weeks.

“El Jefe” achieves an impressive 18% gain in audience impressions, totaling 10.3 million, earned in the U.S. during the week ending November 9, according to Luminate. This marks Fuerza Regida’s second chart-topper; their collaboration with Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame,” secured a one-week reign in March. In the interim, the group achieved another top 10 hit, “Mentira No Es,” with Banda MS, peaking at No. 6 last July.

With this latest accomplishment, Shakira elevates her career total of Latin Airplay No. 1s to an impressive 21, maintaining her position as the leading woman with the most chart-toppers since the inception of the chart in 1994. This ties her with Romeo Santos for the eighth-most overall.

Beyond its impact on Latin Airplay, “El Jefe” also makes waves by entering the top 10 on Regional Mexican Airplay at No. 9. Shakira secures her first top 10 on this chart, while Fuerza Regida achieves their seventh.

“El Jefe” not only dominates the airwaves but also achieves multiple top 10 positions across various Billboard charts. It claims the No. 1 spot on Latin Digital Song Sales, lands at No. 4 on Hot Latin Songs (blending airplay, digital sales, and streaming activity), and secures the same position on Latin Streaming Songs, all on the October 7-dated charts.