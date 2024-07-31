Shaboozey’s “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” Video: A Wild Night Out with BigXthaPlug

Shaboozey’s Latest Hit “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” Featuring BigXthaPlug: A Visual and Musical Masterpiece

Shaboozey continues to dominate the music scene with his latest release, “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” featuring BigXthaPlug. Following the massive success of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which topped the charts and garnered countless streams, Shaboozey is back with another captivating visual from his critically acclaimed album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. As anticipation builds for his upcoming fall tour, the release of the “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” music video couldn’t be more perfectly timed.

“Drink Don’t Need No Mix” is a testament to Shaboozey’s talent for blending diverse musical influences. The track seamlessly combines elements of hip-hop and country, showcasing his unique style and lyrical prowess. The catchy chorus, “The drink don’t need no mix, what the fck is this / I’m tryna get faded, baby, this ain’t gon’ do sht / The drink don’t need no mix, I need more than this,” resonates with listeners and highlights his ability to create anthems that are both relatable and entertaining.

The music video for “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” immerses viewers in a raucous night out at a dive bar, perfectly capturing the essence of Shaboozey’s party atmosphere. The visual narrative features Shaboozey and BigXthaPlug engaging in a series of wild antics, including shooting pool, double-fisting a glass and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, and participating in bar fights and body shots. The hedonistic scenes culminate in Shaboozey leaving the bar with a big grin and two companions, epitomizing the carefree and fun-loving spirit of the track.

“Drink Don’t Need No Mix” is a standout track from Shaboozey’s album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, which was released in May. This album marks a significant milestone in the Nigerian Virginian artist’s career, reflecting his meteoric rise to fame over the past year. His versatility and genre-blending style have earned him widespread acclaim and a devoted fanbase. Notably, Shaboozey’s inclusion in Beyoncé’s personal Great American Songbook, Cowboy Carter, and the success of “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” have further cemented his status as a rising star in the music industry.

With a tour set to kick off in September following his performance at the Outside Lands festival in August, Shaboozey has plenty to celebrate. However, fans can only hope that he continues to enjoy his success responsibly.

Watch the “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” music video featuring BigXthaPlug and stream the album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going on all major platforms now.