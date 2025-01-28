Selena Gomez Speaks Out on Immigration Crisis: ‘It’s a Human Issue’

Selena Gomez has shared an emotional response to the ongoing immigration crisis in the United States. In a now-deleted video posted on social media, the singer and actress was visibly in tears as she expressed her heartbreak over the situation: “My people are being attacked, children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I promise I’ll try everything I can.”

Selena was referring to the controversial migrant deportation program initiated under President Trump’s administration. According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 956 undocumented individuals were detained on Sunday, January 26. The video sparked a wave of criticism online, prompting Selena to remove the post. She later addressed the backlash, saying, “Apparently, it’s wrong to show empathy for people.”

Selena Gomez bursts into tears over Donald Trump’s immigration law against Mexicans and Latinos in the US. pic.twitter.com/BuPidfBqFa — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) January 27, 2025

This isn’t the first time Selena has spoken up about immigration issues. In a 2019 article for Time, she shared her personal connection to the topic, recounting her family’s journey: “In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico into the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born soon after in Texas. In 1992, I was born an American citizen because of their courage and sacrifice.”

She added, “Over the last four decades, members of my family have worked hard to gain United States citizenship. But immigration is bigger than politics and headlines. It’s a human issue, affecting real people and dismantling real lives. How we address it speaks to our humanity, our empathy, our compassion. How we treat one another defines who we are.”

Selena’s words continue to resonate with fans and advocates alike, shining a light on the deeply personal and human aspects of immigration and the need for compassion in the face of adversity.