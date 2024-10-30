Sam Pounds Delays Release of Liam Payne’s Posthumous Single ‘Do No Wrong’

Sam Pounds recently announced that the anticipated posthumous release of Liam Payne‘s single “Do No Wrong” has been postponed. Pounds, who first shared the news of this collaboration on Monday, explained that he decided to hold back the song’s release, giving the Payne family full freedom to handle future decisions about the music. “I want all proceeds to benefit a charity of the family’s choosing,” Pounds stated.

Pounds emphasized the need for sensitivity: “Even though we all love this song, it’s not the right moment to release it. We are still mourning Liam, and I want his family to be able to do so in peace. We’ll wait.”

The last single from Payne, Teardrops, was released in March, sparking anticipation for a new album, though updates on the album have yet to be shared. Additionally, Payne’s Netflix project Building the Band, which featured collaborations with Kelly Rowland, Nicole Scherzinger, and Aj McLean, has also been put on hold.

Today I’m deciding to hold “ Do No Wrong” and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and… — Sam Pounds (@iamsampounds) October 29, 2024

