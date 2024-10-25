Sade Returns with “Young Lion,” an Emotional Apology Song Dedicated to Her Son Izaak

Iconic singer Sade has released her first new song in six years, “Young Lion,” as part of the TRAИƧA compilation, a groundbreaking 46-track album from the nonprofit Red Hot. Created to honor and uplift trans artists, TRAИƧA features contributions from major artists like André 3000, Sam Smith, and Grouper, celebrating diverse voices and stories from the trans community. The compilation, inspired by the late artist SOPHIE, arrives on November 22 and aims to raise awareness and support for trans artistry worldwide.

“Young Lion” is a deeply personal track for Sade, written as an emotional tribute to her son, Izaak Theo Adu, a trans man who has openly shared his transition journey and the support he’s received from his mother. Sade’s powerful lyrics speak directly to Izaak, with lines such as, “Young man, it’s been so heavy for you / You must have felt so alone… I should have known.” The track captures Sade’s unique voice and heartfelt message, making it a centerpiece of the TRAИƧA project.

This emotional single was released alongside four other tracks from TRAИƧA: Selects, a sampler featuring contributions from artists like Lauren Auder, L’Rain, and André 3000, offering fans an advance look into the full album’s “prismatic spiritual journey,” as described by Red Hot. Divided into eight chapters that represent colors of the Pride flag, the TRAИƧA album aims to showcase the beauty and resilience of trans individuals.

Sade shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, “Trans people have always existed, often as spiritual healers and leaders. As global systems continue to fail, the journey of trans people serves as a blueprint of possibility. May this song offer a glimpse of our collective liberation.” This statement reflects TRAИƧA’s powerful message and the unifying theme of “Liberation” in the chapter featuring “Young Lion.”

With her new single and support of TRAИƧA, Sade invites listeners to connect with stories of courage, resilience, and the power of love.