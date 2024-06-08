Sabrina Carpenter Drops New Single “Please, Please, Please” Ahead of Upcoming Album “Short n’ Sweet”

Sabrina Carpenter has released her highly anticipated new single “Please, Please, Please,” produced by the acclaimed Jack Antonoff and co-written with frequent collaborator Amy Allen. This track is the second release from her upcoming album “Short n’ Sweet,” set to drop on August 23.

The visually stunning music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, showcases Carpenter’s rumored real-life boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. The narrative kicks off with Carpenter sitting in a holding cell, spotting Keoghan being hauled into jail. The video follows their tumultuous journey as Carpenter repeatedly rescues Keoghan, who’s constantly getting arrested for his mischievous antics, including kidnapping and bank robbery.

In a cycle of chaos, Keoghan’s arrests and Carpenter’s unwavering support continue until the video’s climax, where Carpenter handcuffs Keoghan to a chair and tapes his mouth shut, adding a dramatic twist to their story.

“Heartbreak is one thing / my ego’s another,” Carpenter sings in the chorus. “I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherfucker / Please, please, please.”

The release follows the massive success of Carpenter’s viral hit “Espresso” and sets the stage for her upcoming album, further showcasing her evolving artistry and bold storytelling.

Watch the official music video for “Please, Please, Please” now!