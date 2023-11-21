Robbie Williams Fan Die at his Sydney show

Greek Edition

A few days after the death of a fan at Taylor Swift’s concert, a woman died during a live performance by Robbie Williams in Sydney.

A spokesperson from St Vincent Hospital in Sydney confirmed that the woman, in her seventies, passed away on Monday after falling from six rows of seats at the Allianz Stadium in Moore Park a few days earlier, on Thursday.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later placed in an induced coma. This was reported by The Guardian.

Four days ago, another fan died at a Taylor Swift concert in Brazil, suspected of suffering a cardiac arrest due to extreme temperatures in the arena where the concert took place. Taylor subsequently announced the postponement of the next concert and, in an Instagram post, expressed being “devastated” by the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado. “I am overwhelmed with grief.”

