Robbie Williams’ Biopic Takes a Wild Turn: The Pop Icon Portrayed as a Monkey

Robbie Williams‘ Biopic Shocks Fans: The Pop Star Portrayed as a CGI Monkey
In a surprising twist, the highly anticipated biopic about Robbie Williams, titled “Better Man,” features the British pop icon portrayed as a CGI monkey. After months of speculation, the first screening at the Telluride Film Festival confirmed the unconventional choice, which was inspired by Williams’ own description of himself as a “performing monkey.”
Director Michael Gracey, known for his work on “The Greatest Showman” and “Rocketman,” took this metaphor literally, transforming Williams’ on-screen character into a monkey through advanced CGI technology. Played by Jonno Davies, this portrayal has left audiences and critics buzzing.
Early reviews suggest the film captures the wild, chaotic life of Robbie Williams, as described by the singer in 2022: “blood and guts and drugs and sex and alcohol and rock and roll, then losing and finally finding oneself.” According to IndieWire, viewers will witness scenes like a monkey bleaching its hair, partying with Oasis, indulging in heavy drug use, and driving recklessly while singing pop songs—all within a world of human characters.
Director Gracey previously hinted at the film’s originality, saying, “How Robbie will be represented in the film is a secret. I want to do it in a way that’s never been seen before.” This bold and unprecedented artistic choice certainly delivers on that promise.