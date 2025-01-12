Rivo’s “Last Night” Gets a Stunning Remix by Korolova

Rivo’s “Last Night” Remix by Korolova: A Melodic Techno Masterpiece

Ukrainian DJ and producer Korolova has breathed new life into Rivo’s hit single “Last Night” with a hypnotic remix released via Capitol / Disorder Records. Renowned for her melodic techno and progressive style, Korolova enhances the original’s euphoric melodies and synth-driven beats, creating a dance anthem that’s turning heads across the electronic music world.

At just 24, Rivo is quickly becoming a standout figure in the electronic music scene. Known for crafting immersive soundscapes, his single “Last Night” blends leftfield dance and Afro-house influences with a deeply emotional core. The track has resonated with fans on both personal playlists and packed dancefloors, solidifying Rivo’s reputation as a dynamic and innovative artist.

Recently featured as one of Dancing Astronaut’s “Artists to Watch in 2025”, Rivo continues to push boundaries. The Korolova remix builds on his artistic vision, delivering a fresh and energizing take on the original track.

- Advertisement -

Korolova’s remix infuses Rivo’s “Last Night” with her signature atmospheric soundscapes, adding a rich, layered depth that complements the emotive melodies of the original. Known for her ability to blend hypnotic rhythms with infectious energy, Korolova’s take on the track strikes a perfect balance between introspection and high-energy peaks, making it a standout remix for 2025.

This collaboration between two of Europe’s rising stars showcases their shared innovation and creativity, cementing their status as key players in the global dance music scene. The remix not only retains the emotional depth of the original but amplifies it with Korolova’s unique production style, resulting in a track that’s both fresh and timeless.

Fans of Rivo and Korolova can stream the remix now on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Whether you’re a longtime follower of Rivo’s journey or new to Korolova’s work, this remix is a must-listen for dance music enthusiasts everywhere.