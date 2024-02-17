Ridley Scott in Talks to Direct Bee Gees Biopic

Ridley Scott is in line to direct a Bee Gees movie, in the latest of a wave of biopics about high-profile music industry acts. According to Deadline, Scott is in negotiations to direct a film about the popular hitmakers, in a project which has sole surviving Bee Gee Barry Gibb on board as executive producer, and Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King also involved. No details of the plot or cast have been revealed, but the film will have access to Bee Gees recordings through a deal that the Paramount studio made with the Gibb family in 2019.

If confirmed, Scott will produce alongside Stacey Snider, GK Film’ Graham King, and Scott Free Productions’ Michael Pruss. Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb is the executive producer of the new biopic, which will be distributed globally by Paramount Pictures. John Logan, who co-wrote Ridley Scott’s Gladiator and Alien Covenant, wrote the movie’s script.

Ridley Scott is the latest director connected to the Bee Gees biopic project. Kenneth Branagh was said, in 2021, to be the film’s director, and, at the time, the script was being handled by Ben Elton. The next year, John Carney was the new director attached to the film after Branagh reportedly had to cancel due to scheduling conflicts; John Logan was also brought on board to write the script. After Carney also had to depart for scheduling conflicts, Lorene Scafaria took the gig. Scott, of course, is now in negotiations to take over.