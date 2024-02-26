PJ Harvey’s ‘Seem An I’ Visual Journey and Long-Awaited North American Tour Debut

Get ready to embark on a mesmerizing journey with the iconic PJ Harvey! Announcing her highly anticipated North American tour since 2017, PJ Harvey is set to captivate audiences with her latest masterpiece, “I Inside the Old Year Dying.” Starting in September, catch her spellbinding performances across Europe and the United Kingdom before she hits the stage in North America.

But that’s not all! PJ Harvey has treated fans to the breathtaking music video for “Seem an I,” filmed at the picturesque Kennel Farm in England. Directed by the talented Colm Bairéad and starring the illustrious Ruth Wilson, known for her roles in acclaimed productions like “Luther” and “His Dark Materials,” this visual masterpiece is a testament to artistic brilliance.

PJ Harvey shares her excitement about collaborating with Ruth Wilson, expressing admiration for her exceptional talent. Wilson reciprocates the sentiment, describing the experience as a privilege to delve into PJ’s magical world alongside director Colm Bairéad.

- Advertisement -

As the buzz continues to build around “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey’s legacy in the music industry shines brighter than ever. With a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album, her unparalleled creativity and unique vision continue to mesmerize audiences worldwide.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable journey! Watch the captivating video for “Seem an I” and immerse yourself in the spellbinding world of PJ Harvey.

TOUR DATES:

09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

09/21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

#PJHarvey #MusicMagic #SeemAnI #TourAlert