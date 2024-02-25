Pharrell x Miley: A Musical Reunion on the Horizon

Exciting Collaboration Alert: Pharrell and Miley Cyrus Hint at Upcoming Release!

Get ready for some musical magic as Pharrell and Miley Cyrus join forces for a highly anticipated collaboration set to drop “soon.” The multi-talented Pharrell gave fans a sneak peek of the track on Instagram, sparking speculation about its title, possibly “Doctor (Work It Out).”

Interestingly, this track made its debut not only on social media but also graced the runway of Louis Vuitton’s Men’s FW24 show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. While some rumors suggest that “Doctor” was initially slated for Cyrus’ 2013 album Bangerz, it’s been hiding in the musical vault for over a decade. Despite an earlier leak in 2017, the full version has yet to see the light of day.

Pharrell and Cyrus are no strangers to collaboration, having previously teamed up on Bangerz, where Pharrell served as a producer on several tracks. Remember the infectious energy of “Come Get It Bae”? That’s just a taste of what these two can create together.

Keep your ears peeled and eyes glued to your screens for further updates on this exciting release. It’s bound to be a musical journey you won’t want to miss! 🎶