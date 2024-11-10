Pet Shop Boys Release Glam Music Video for Cover of “All The Young Dudes” by Mott the Hoople

Pet Shop Boys Unveil Glam Music Video for Their Cover of “All The Young Dudes”

British synth-pop legends Pet Shop Boys have released the music video for their cover of Mott the Hoople’s iconic track “All The Young Dudes,” originally written by David Bowie. Directed by Jasper Rischen, the video captures a glam, nostalgic aesthetic that complements their unique electropop interpretation of the classic song.

This updated version puts the Pet Shop Boys’ signature touch on Bowie’s rock anthem, using lush, orchestral synths to reinvent its sound. “All The Young Dudes” is the double A-side companion to the band’s original song “New London Boy,” from their latest album Nonetheless. The track “New London Boy” reflects on Neil Tennant’s move to London in 1972, adding a personal touch to the release.

- Advertisement -

Both “All The Young Dudes” and “New London Boy” are currently available on streaming platforms and will be released on CD single on November 15.

Originally, David Bowie gifted “All The Young Dudes” to Mott the Hoople when they were close to disbanding after struggling to gain commercial success. The song’s success marked a pivotal moment for Mott the Hoople, prompting them to stay together and ultimately leading to Bowie producing their album of the same name.

The Pet Shop Boys’ latest take on this song is a tribute to Bowie’s legacy, giving today’s listeners a fresh take on a classic track while honoring its glam-rock roots. Watch the new video to experience the Pet Shop Boys’ modern twist on a timeless anthem.