Pet Shop Boys’ Electrifying ‘Dreamworld’ Tour: A Synth-Pop Spectacle in 2024

English synth pop legends, Pet Shop Boys, are keeping the dream alive with a new set of UK tour dates in 2024. Building upon the success of their “Dreamworld” tour, the iconic duo will be treating fans to five additional shows in June.

The tour journey begins in Glasgow on June 4th and will take music enthusiasts on an electrifying ride to Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, and Belfast, concluding on June 11th. But that’s not all! The grand finale awaits as Pet Shop Boys will headline the Isle of Wight festival on June 22nd.

Pet Shop Boys’ impressive legacy includes 14 studio albums, with their most recent offering being the 2020 LP ‘Hotspot’. However, their dedication to their craft doesn’t stop there. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, they recently released a special edition of their rare 1993 LP, ‘Relentless’.

In other news, the band found themselves in the midst of a controversy when they claimed that Drake used the chorus of their 1986 hit, ‘West End Girls’, in his new song ‘All The Parties’ without permission or credit.

The demand for their music and memorabilia is a testament to their enduring popularity. A limited-edition box set of Pet Shop Boys’ 2013 album ‘Electric’ fetched a staggering $2,243 on Discogs.

For more information about the tour, you can visit Pet Shop Boys’ website. Get ready to immerse yourself in the dreamlike world of their music, and don’t miss the chance to catch them live. Check out the full list of tour dates below to find the show nearest to you.

Pet Shop Boys’ 2024 UK tour dates are as follows:

JUNE

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

09 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – SSE Arena, Belfast

22 – Isle of Wight Festival 2024, Newport