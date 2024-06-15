Paul Weller Covers Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” on BBC Radio 2

Who would have thought? Paul Weller has covered Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie soundtrack. You can listen to this stunning rendition below, performed live during Jo Whiley’s Sofa Session on BBC Radio 2.

Weller, who recently released his album “66” to mark his age, discovered the song through his youngest daughter, Nova, a big Eilish fan. He praised Eilish, calling her “incredibly talented.” According to Weller, the song is “beautiful, with an incredible melody and meaningful lyrics. I think it’s simply a great piece.”

In a previous interview with Mojo, Weller expressed his admiration for Eilish, describing her as “fucking great.”

