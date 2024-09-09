Patti Scialfa Reveals Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis: Why She Stepped Back from the E Street Band

Patti Scialfa, a long-standing member of the E Street Band and wife of Bruce Springsteen, has opened up about her 2018 diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. In the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Scialfa discussed how her condition has affected her ability to tour. “Touring has become a challenge for me,” she shared. “I have to be careful with what I choose to do and where I go.”

Scialfa first joined the E Street Band in 1984, making her a key figure in the group for decades. However, her diagnosis explains her limited stage appearances during the band’s 2023-2024 tours. In the documentary, she further revealed that her reduced presence is a precaution due to her compromised immune system. “I can still join the band for a few shows here and there, and that’s been a treat,” Scialfa said.

Aside from her role in the E Street Band, Patti Scialfa has pursued her own solo career, releasing three albums, including Rumble Doll and 23rd Street Lullaby. Despite the health challenges, she continues to work on new music, including a forthcoming solo album. She also mentioned spending more time with her family, including her new granddaughter.

- Advertisement -

The documentary sheds light on Scialfa’s new normal and her decision to step back from the grueling demands of touring. Her strength and resilience remain evident, as she continues to balance her personal life, health, and musical career. While her presence on stage may be reduced, Scialfa’s influence on the E Street Band and her contributions to rock music endure.