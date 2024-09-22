Paradise Awaits: Purple Disco Machine Delivers Nu-Disco Bliss with New Album

Summer may be ending, but Purple Disco Machine is keeping the heat alive with his highly anticipated third album, Paradise. Released via Sony Music Germany and RCA Records, this 15-track masterpiece takes listeners on a soulful journey packed with infectious nu-disco grooves, retro vibes, and modern twists. From high-energy dancefloor anthems to smooth, slow-burning beats, Paradise is a feel-good celebration of life, designed to move both your feet and your soul.

Collaborating with iconic names like Nile Rodgers, Duke Dumont, and Chromeo, Purple Disco Machine effortlessly blends timeless disco elements with fresh production. Tracks like “Honey Boy,” featuring Jamaican vocalist Shenseea and legendary guitar riffs from Rodgers, ooze a nostalgic yet contemporary charm. On “Heartbreaker,” Chromeo and PDM bring a vocoder-infused funk, while “Bad Company” drops enough cowbells to satisfy even the biggest fans of Will Ferrell’s SNL skits.

If you’re looking for a slower groove, Paradise delivers with “Can’t Stop Loving You,” where MORGAN’s sultry vocals create an irresistible dance-pop atmosphere. “All My Life” wraps things up with a disco anthem that feels as nostalgic as it is refreshing—proving that Purple Disco Machine is the master of keeping the past alive while pushing the genre forward.

And the excitement doesn’t end with the album. Purple Disco Machine is hitting the road this fall on his Paradise tour, where he’ll debut a brand-new live experience featuring a full band, dazzling production, and immersive performances. It’s clear, this is more than just music—Paradise is an experience you don’t want to miss.