Omar Apollo Releases “Te Maldigo” for Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Omar Apollo has released “Te Maldigo,” a haunting track created for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Queer. The song, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, captures the melancholy and yearning central to the movie’s story, which follows Daniel Craig’s character, William Lee, in 1950s Mexico City.

Translated as “I Curse You,” Te Maldigo features Apollo’s tender vocals accompanied by minimal guitar melodies. Its heartfelt lyrics, such as “What a cruel world where you don’t love me,” reflect themes of heartbreak and longing. The music video, directed by Guadagnino, places Apollo in a dimly lit bar, evoking the moody setting of the film.

Queer marks Apollo’s acting debut alongside Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, and Jason Schwartzman. The adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novella will be released in select theaters on November 27. “Te Maldigo” is now streaming on all platforms.