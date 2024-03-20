Olivia Rodrigo Announces “Guts (Spilled)” deluxe edition with exclusive bonus tracks

Attention all Olivia Rodrigo fans – get ready for a musical treat! The rising pop sensation is set to release the deluxe edition of her hit album “Guts,” titled “Guts (Spilled),” featuring four previously vinyl-only bonus tracks along with an exciting new addition.

For those who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to own all of Rodrigo’s “Guts” bonus tracks, your patience is about to be rewarded. The deluxe edition will make these tracks available for digital consumption, ending the era of pricey Discogs purchases and collectors’ hunts.

But that’s not all – joining the roster of familiar favorites is the never-before-heard gem, “So American.” This brand-new track promises to captivate listeners with Rodrigo’s signature blend of heartfelt lyricism and infectious melodies.

Among the tracks making their digital debut is “Obsessed,” a sultry pop-rock anthem that has already made waves on Rodrigo’s current tour. Co-written with Dan Nigro and Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent), “Obsessed” showcases Rodrigo’s versatility as an artist and songwriter.

Fans can also look forward to rediscovering the acoustic charm of “Girl I’ve Always Been,” “Scared of My Guitar,” and “Stranger,” previously available only as elusive vinyl bonuses. These tracks, though initially overlooked for the main album, offer a deeper insight into Rodrigo’s musical range and lyrical prowess.

While physical editions of “Guts (Spilled)” have yet to be announced, the digital release ensures that Rodrigo’s music reaches a wider audience, satisfying the hunger of fans clamoring for these hidden treasures.

With her electrifying U.S. tour already underway, Rodrigo continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic performances and infectious energy. Whether rocking out to uptempo hits or serenading with heartfelt ballads, Rodrigo’s live shows are not to be missed.

So mark your calendars and prepare to dive into the musical world of Olivia Rodrigo once again with the release of “Guts (Spilled)” deluxe edition – available this Friday on digital platforms. Get ready to experience the magic of Rodrigo’s music like never before.

Pre-order GUTS (spilled).

GUTS (spilled) tracklist:

1. all-american b___h

2. bad idea right?

3. vampire

4. lacy

5. ballad of a homeschooled girl

6. making the bed

7. logical

8. get him back!

9. love is embarrassing

10. the grudge

11. pretty isn’t pretty

12. teenage dream

13. obsessed

14. girl i’ve always been

15. scared of my guitar

16. stranger

17. so american