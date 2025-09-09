When two generations of music collide, magic happens. At Glastonbury 2025, Olivia Rodrigo stunned fans by inviting The Cure’s Robert Smith on stage. The duo performed unforgettable renditions of Friday I’m in Love and Just Like Heaven, marking one of the most unexpected and celebrated collaborations of the summer festival season.

A Legendary Collaboration Across Generations

Before Smith walked on stage, Rodrigo introduced him as “possibly the greatest songwriter to ever come out of England” and her “personal hero.” The crowd erupted when they began singing together. While Rodrigo’s pop sensibility blends differently from The Cure’s classic new wave sound, the performance was heartfelt—a true homage to one of music’s most iconic bands.

Preview of “Live in Glastonbury” Album

These tracks are part of Rodrigo’s upcoming “Live in Glastonbury (A BBC Recording)”, set to be released on December 5, 2025. The live album features 20 performances pulled from her critically acclaimed albums Sour and Guts. Fans will not only hear her biggest hits like drivers license but also her boundary-pushing live collaborations, making the release one of the most anticipated live records of the year.

- Advertisement -

Music With Purpose: Supporting a Cause

What makes this release even more special is that net proceeds from these duets will go to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). By fusing her rising pop career with Robert Smith’s legendary artistry, Rodrigo delivers more than just music—she delivers impact.

With the release of the official video for Friday I’m in Love now online (alongside BBC Music’s upload of Just Like Heaven), fans around the globe can relive the energy of Glastonbury. For both Cure devotees and Rodrigo’s Gen Z audience, this collaboration proves that great music transcends time.