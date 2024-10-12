Olivia O. Shares New Single “Rejection” Ahead of Upcoming Album No Bones, Sickly Sweet

Indie artist Olivia O. continues to tease her upcoming sophomore album No Bones, Sickly Sweet, set to release on November 1st, with her latest single, “Rejection.” Following earlier tracks like “One Hit Wonder” and “Hole,” “Rejection” offers a hauntingly intimate reflection on sadness and self-doubt.

In her signature raw style, Olivia confesses feelings of perpetual heartache through evocative lyrics: “Find friends/ In strangers eyes/ I say I’m sorry/ I don’t know why.” The song is stripped-down, with an acoustic guitar as its foundation and ghostly backing vocals that heighten the emotional atmosphere. On Instagram, Olivia shared that this song is “for all the people who like to cry and be sad.”

Listen to “Rejection” below and prepare for the emotional depth of No Bones, Sickly Sweet arriving soon.

