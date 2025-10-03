Nearly three decades after Oasis shook the Britpop world, the band has released the 30th anniversary edition of their landmark second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The special release arrives during their massive Oasis Live ‘25 reunion tour and fuels the ever-growing wave of Oasis-mania, with Liam Gallagher even teasing plans for a 2026 tour.

What’s New in the 30th Anniversary Edition?

The deluxe edition features unplugged versions of several iconic tracks, including “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.” All tracks have been freshly produced and mixed by Noel Gallagher alongside Callum Marinho, drawing from the original master recordings.

The release also includes the 2014 remaster of the original album, presented in multiple formats: 2CD, digital, and 3LP vinyl variants. Fans can pick up:

A crystal-clear 3LP set exclusive to independent record shops

An Amazon-exclusive sepia marble pressing

A neon orange edition available via the Oasis webstore

New Artwork for a Classic Album

For this reissue, Oasis tapped original designer Brian Cannon, who returned to Berwick Street in London to reshoot the iconic cover image. The updated artwork captures the same location nearly 30 years later, bridging past and present for longtime fans.

Familiar To Millions Gets a 25th Anniversary Release

Alongside Morning Glory, Oasis will also reissue their live album Familiar To Millions to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Out on November 14, it will be available in 3LP and 2CD formats, with several vinyl variants including Amazon’s black marble pressing and a silver edition on the band’s official store.

Oasis on Tour: Then and Now

During their recent Wembley Stadium dates, Liam Gallagher dropped a huge hint to fans: “See you next year.” Oasis will continue their reunion tour with stops in Japan, Australia, Argentina, and Brazil, before what looks like a bigger 2026 tour on the horizon.

For fans old and new, the 30th anniversary of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is more than nostalgia—it’s proof that Oasis’ Britpop legacy still hits as hard today as it did in the ‘90s.

FAQ

Q1: What’s included in Oasis’ Morning Glory 30th Anniversary Edition?

A1: Unplugged mixes of classic tracks, the 2014 remaster, new artwork, and multiple CD and vinyl variants.

Q2: When is Oasis’ Familiar To Millions reissue coming out?

A2: The 25th anniversary edition will be released on November 14 with 3LP and 2CD formats.

Q3: Did Oasis confirm a 2026 tour?

A3: Liam Gallagher hinted at future tour plans during their Wembley shows, though official dates have yet to be announced.