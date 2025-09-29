Oasis closed out the U.K. leg of their 2025 reunion tour with a triumphant weekend at Wembley Stadium, leaving fans buzzing with excitement—and a tantalizing hint that the Gallagher brothers aren’t done yet.

As the band launched into their final tune, “Champagne Supernova,” frontman Liam Gallagher paused to thank the crowd. “Most of all, I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map,” he said, before adding with a grin, “See you next year!” The comment sent waves through social media, fueling speculation about a possible 2026 tour.

A Triumphant Return to the Stage

The reunion tour has been a long-awaited spectacle for Britpop fans, marking 16 years since Oasis’ dramatic split in 2009. Over the summer, the band crisscrossed the globe, performing in the U.S. and Mexico before returning to the U.K. for their Wembley finale.

Each night, the Gallagher brothers strode onto the stage hand-in-hand, opening with “Hello” from their 1995 album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Liam even wielded a maraca during the performance, adding playful energy to the iconic track. Fans sang along to classics like Some Might Say, Morning Glory, and Roll With It, reminding everyone why Oasis were one of Britpop’s defining acts.

Honoring Legends and Hitting the Highlights

The final shows weren’t just a nostalgia trip—they also carried emotional weight. On Saturday night, the band paid tribute to boxer Ricky Hatton, who passed away earlier this month at 46. A picture of Hatton, who had been close to both Gallagher brothers, was projected behind the stage as Oasis performed Live Forever, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

The weekend concluded with a trio of their most beloved hits: Don’t Look Back In Anger, Wonderwall, and Champagne Supernova. These finales reaffirmed Oasis’ ability to dominate a stage decades after their initial rise to fame.

What’s Next for Oasis?

While Liam’s cryptic “See you next year” hints at a return, Noel Gallagher has remained characteristically elusive. In a recent interview on his favorite sports radio show, he dodged questions about the band’s future, quipping, “All right, let’s talk about football.”

Fans will also be keeping an eye on the upcoming Oasis reunion film, produced by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. Little is known about the project—it has no title, release date, or clear format—but anticipation is high. Whether it will be a documentary, concert film, or hybrid remains a mystery.

After the U.K. shows, Oasis heads overseas for the final international leg of the tour, with stops in Japan, Australia, South Korea, and South America. Speculation is rife that the band may return to iconic venues such as Knebworth, home to their legendary 1996 performances.

Cultural Impact of the Reunion

Oasis’ 2025 reunion isn’t just a nostalgia act—it’s a reminder of the band’s enduring influence on music and pop culture. From TikTok clips of fans belting out Wonderwall to fashion trends echoing ’90s Britpop style, the Gallagher brothers have reignited a global fan frenzy. Liam and Noel’s onstage chemistry, playful banter, and occasional brotherly tension make the tour feel authentic, not staged.

Whether or not a 2026 run happens, the tour has already reshaped the conversation around reunion shows, proving that legacy bands can still pack arenas and capture cultural relevance decades after their peak.

FAQ

Q1: Are Oasis planning a 2026 tour?

Liam Gallagher hinted at a possible 2026 tour during the final UK show, saying, “See you next year,” though Noel has not confirmed any plans.

Q2: What songs were played during the UK reunion shows?

The setlist featured classics including Hello, Some Might Say, Morning Glory, Roll With It, Live Forever, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Wonderwall, and Champagne Supernova.

Q3: Will there be a film of the Oasis reunion tour?

Yes. Oasis is collaborating on a film with Steven Knight and directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, but no title or release date has been announced.