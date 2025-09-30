When the $2.3 billion Las Vegas Sphere opened with U2’s futuristic residency, many imagined which other legendary acts might test its immersive sound and mind-bending visuals. For Roger Waters, the vision was clear: a new production of The Wall designed for the most advanced live venue on earth. But according to the Pink Floyd co-founder, that dream has already been killed behind the scenes.

In a candid new interview with Italian journalist Fabrizio Rostelli (published in Il ManifestoManifesto), Waters alleges that his planned Sphere residency was canceled after pressure from what he calls the “Israeli lobby.” The outspoken musician — long known for his support of Palestinian rights — says the show was meant to debut in about two years, with significant financial investment already in motion.

“I thought it would be fantastic,” Waters explained, “but the Israeli lobby convinced the Sphere’s owner not to let me perform. It’s unbelievable how vast their influence is.”

A Wall That Never Was

Waters’ vision wasn’t just nostalgia. His plan, as he describes it, was to reimagine The Wall through the Sphere’s cutting-edge sound system and panoramic LED environment. Considering the original Wall shows in 1980 redefined the possibilities of rock staging, fans could only dream of what that might have looked like in 2025 — a generational loop closing with new technology.

Instead, Waters claims politics interfered. “Sometimes you pay a price for empathy,” he told Rostelli. “But what you get in return — that feeling of love when you care about others — is priceless.”

Waters, Politics, and Art

The clash is hardly surprising. Waters has long positioned himself at the crossroads of music, activism, and controversy. He has been criticized by peers including Nick Cave (who once called his stance “cowardly”) and Dionne Warwick, while others like Brian Eno have publicly supported his calls for cultural boycotts of Israel.

In the interview, Waters connected his canceled Sphere project to the broader struggle in Gaza, referencing the Global Sumud Flotilla’s attempts to deliver humanitarian aid. He drew parallels to the 2010 Freedom Flotilla raid and warned that new efforts may again be intercepted.

“Maybe if there were thousands of boats, Israel would be in trouble,” he mused, before applauding the activists’ courage.

Beyond Music: A Political Battlefield

Waters also took aim at governments in the U.K. and U.S., accusing them of complicity in “genocide” against Palestinians. He argued that the gap between government policy and public opinion is growing: “Probably everywhere, the people don’t support genocide — but the governments do.”

Even offhand comments turned biting: when asked about Israeli soldiers vacationing in Italy, he suggested they should be in psychiatric hospitals, not on European beaches.

Such rhetoric underscores why Waters remains such a divisive figure. To some, he’s an unflinching truth-teller speaking out where others stay silent. To others, he’s crossed a line into polarizing political grandstanding.

What’s Next for Waters?

Waters continues to use both music and interviews as vehicles for his activism. Just this summer, he released Sumud, a new song written for the War Abolisher Awards, reinforcing his alignment with pro-Palestinian causes.

The canceled Sphere project, if Waters’ account holds, raises big questions about whether politically outspoken artists will be welcomed by the new generation of mega-venues. Can a show as radical and politically charged as The Wall still find space in the most commercially polished arenas? Or does activism now carry too high a cost in the global live entertainment industry?

For Waters, the answer is clear. “Every morning, we wake up driven by the idea that we must save Palestine,” he said. “This is a turning point.”

Whether you see him as prophet or provocateur, Roger Waters isn’t backing down — even if The Wall never gets rebui

lt inside the world’s most expensive concert hall.

FAQ Section:

1. Did Roger Waters plan to perform The Wall at the Las Vegas Sphere?

Yes. Waters says he invested in a new production of The Wall specifically for the Sphere, aiming for a show within two years.

2. Why was Roger Waters’ Sphere project canceled?

According to Waters, the venue’s owners withdrew after pressure from pro-Israel groups. The Sphere has not publicly commented.

3. What is Roger Waters’ stance on Palestine?

Waters is one of the most outspoken artists supporting Palestinian rights, often linking his music and activism to the issue.