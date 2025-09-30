The guest list is stacked. Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime friend and contemporary, will deliver remarks alongside Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO of Universal Music Enterprises. Bob Buchmann of SiriusXM will emcee the event. It’s a gathering that feels like a mini rock summit — fitting for a band whose sound defined stadium anthems for generations.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, summed it up simply: “Def Leppard has earned a permanent place not only in music history, but now on one of the most famous sidewalks in the world.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPM-eiwgWmj/

Def Leppard’s Legacy

Formed in 1977, Def Leppard have outlasted trends, tragedies, and seismic shifts in rock music. Their stats alone are staggering:

Two Diamond-certified albums in the U.S. (Hysteria with 12 million, Pyromania with 10 million)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019, introduced by Queen’s Brian May

Chart-toppers: Hysteria and Adrenalize both hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while “Love Bites” ruled the Billboard Hot 100

The current lineup — Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar), and Rick Allen (drums) — still tours relentlessly, proving that their brand of hook-heavy, stadium-sized rock hasn’t lost its bite.

Why Now Matters

Sure, the Walk of Fame has over 2,800 stars, but this one hits differently. Def Leppard are survivors — not just of the excesses of ‘80s rock but of personal battles, from Rick Allen’s legendary comeback after losing his arm to Vivian Campbell’s ongoing fight with cancer. Their resilience mirrors the durability of their music, which continues to soundtrack TikTok edits, workout playlists, and Gen Z’s rediscovery of glam-metal aesthetics.

For the band, this star isn’t just about legacy — it’s about staying power. Forty-five years after their debut, they remain global headliners. For fans, it’s another reason to scream-sing “Pour Some Sugar on Me” like it’s 1987.

How to Watch

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce streams all ceremonies live. Fans can tune in on October 9 at 11:30 a.m. PT via walkoffame.com. Expect speeches, tributes, and probably a lot of Union Jack–meets–Hollywood pride.

Cultural Takeaway

In an era where rock bands rarely crack the mainstream, Def Leppard’s Walk of Fame induction is a reminder that anthems built for stadiums still echo decades later. This isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about honoring a band that defined the soundtrack of rebellion, hair spray, and heartbreak — and continues to inspire new waves of fans.

So yes, next time you’re in Hollywood, you’ll be able to walk right over Def Leppard. But for the millions who grew up blasting Hysteria on cassette (and for the kids discovering it on streaming today), the band’s impact is anything but underfoot.

FAQ Section:

1. When will Def Leppard get their Hollywood Walk of Fame star?

The ceremony takes place on Thursday, October 9, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. PT.

2. Where is Def Leppard’s star located?

At 1750 N. Vine Street, outside the Capitol Records building in Hollywood.

3. Who will speak at Def Leppard’s Walk of Fame ceremony?

Jon Bon Jovi and Universal Music Enterprises CEO Bruce Resnikoff, with SiriusXM’s Bob Buchmann emceeing.