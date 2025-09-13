Pink Floyd are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their legendary 1975 album Wish You Were Here with a brand-new reissue, officially titled Wish You Were Here 50. Scheduled for release on December 12, 2025, via Sony Music Entertainment, this expanded edition revisits one of the most iconic rock albums ever made—a heartfelt tribute to founding member Syd Barrett.

What’s Inside the Anniversary Edition

The reissue comes in several formats: 3xLP, 2xCD, Blu-ray, digital, and a Deluxe Box Set. Fans can expect an incredible collection of previously unreleased rarities, including:

"The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited)" – an early version of Welcome to the Machine.

Roger Waters’ home demo of The Machine Song.

A new instrumental mix of Wish You Were Here highlighting David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar.

For the first time, a complete version of “Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9)”, newly mixed in stereo by James Guthrie.

The digital and Deluxe Box Set editions also feature 25 bonus tracks, including nine studio rarities and 16 live recordings from Pink Floyd’s 1975 Los Angeles Sports Arena performance—meticulously restored and remastered by Steven Wilson.

The Blu-ray edition will showcase three concert films from the band’s 1975 tour and a short film by Storm Thorgerson, offering fans a rare glimpse into the visual artistry that accompanied Pink Floyd’s music.

Deluxe Box Set: A Collector’s Dream

For dedicated fans, the Deluxe Box Set includes everything from the CD, LP, and Blu-ray releases, plus extras such as:



A fourth clear vinyl LP (Live at Wembley 1974).

A replica Japanese 7-inch single (Have a Cigar b/w Welcome to the Machine).

A hardcover photo book with never-before-seen images.

A comic book tour program and a Knebworth concert poster.

This package is designed to be as visually striking as the music itself, echoing Pink Floyd’s reputation for innovation in both sound and design.

Wish You Were Here 50

DIGITAL

DISC 1 – Original album

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

2. Welcome to the Machine

3. Have a Cigar

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

DISC 2 – Bonus tracks

1. Wine Glasses

2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

4. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

5. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

6. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

7. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

8. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

9. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

DISC 3 – Live bootleg

1. Raving and Drooling (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

2. You’ve Got To Be Crazy (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975 ) *

4. Have a Cigar (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

5. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

6. Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

7. Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

8. On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

9. Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

10. The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

11. Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

12. Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

13. Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

14. Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

15. Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

16. Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

2CD

DISC 1

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

2. Welcome to the Machine

3. Have a Cigar

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

6. Wine Glasses

7. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

8. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

DISC 2

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

2. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

3. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

4. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

5. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

6. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

3LP

Side A

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

2. Welcome to the Machine

Side B

1. Have a Cigar

2. Wish You Were Here

3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

Side C

1. Wine Glasses

2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Side D

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

2. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

Side E

1. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

2. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

3. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

Side F

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

Blu-Ray

Wish You Were Here original 5-track album

2025 Dolby Atmos Mix

2011 5.1 Surround Mix

1975 Stereo Mix

1975 4.0 Quad Mix

Bonus Audio Material (stereo)

1. Wine Glasses

2. Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

3. Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

4. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

5. The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

6. The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

7. Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

8. Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

9. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

Live Bootleg (stereo)

1. Raving and Drooling (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

2. You’ve Got To Be Crazy (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

3. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975 ) *

4. Have a Cigar (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

5. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live bootleg – Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

6. Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

7. Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

8. On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

9. Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

10. The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

11. Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

12. Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

13. Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

14. Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

15. Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

16. Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Videos (concert Screen Films)

• Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I)

• Shine On You Crazy Diamond

• Welcome To The Machine

• Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000

Produced & Directed by Storm Thorgerson

DELUXE BOX SET

Including all 2CD, 3LP (on exclusive clear vinyl) and Blu-Ray formats listed below, plus:

A fourth clear vinyl LP titled: “LP4” – Live At Wembley 1974

Side G

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Side H

You’ve Got To Be Crazy

Japanese Replica 7” Single:

Have A Cigar (edit) b/w Welcome To The Machine

Hardcover book with unseen photographs

Comic Book Tour Programme

Knebworth Poster