Doja Cat is about to take her new era global. On Monday morning (Sept. 29), the rapper and pop shapeshifter officially unveiled the dates for her 2026 Tour Ma Vie world tour, a massive run in support of her freshly released fifth album, Vie.

The trek begins February 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, and will weave through South America, Europe, and North America before wrapping on December 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But for fans in Asia and Oceania, the party starts even earlier: Doja has already lined up a series of late 2025 shows in New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan.

It’s an ambitious global takeover that signals the scale of Doja’s ambitions—and the star power of an artist who, five years after Planet Her, is still setting the cultural agenda.

A Global Itinerary

The Tour Ma Vie itinerary reads like a passport-stamping marathon.

Late 2025: Asia-Pacific dates, kicking off Nov. 18 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Early 2026: Latin America (São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, Bogotá, Mexico City).

Spring 2026: Europe and the U.K. (Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound).

Fall 2026: North America (Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Toronto, Philadelphia, NYC).

It’s a spread that reflects both her global reach and her cultural pull across continents. Doja Cat isn’t just playing arenas—she’s headlining Primavera Sound, one of Europe’s most influential festivals.

The Album Behind the Tour

The tour is named after Vie, Doja Cat’s fifth studio album, which dropped last week. The 15-track project leans back toward glossy pop after the harder edges of 2023’s Scarlet. It includes the moody lead single “Jealous Type” and a headline-grabbing SZA feature on “Kiss Me More (Part II)”, a nod to their chart-dominating 2021 collaboration.

At the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, Doja brought Kenny G onstage for a saxophone cameo during “Jealous Type”—a cheeky, very Doja blend of humor and high-gloss performance art. She’s also set to appear as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this Saturday (Oct. 4) alongside host Bad Bunny, further cementing her position as a pop-cultural linchpin.

Critics have noted that Vie marks another pivot for the ever-restless artist. Rolling Stone described it as Doja at her “most playful and unpredictable,” moving away from the aggressive rap of Scarlet and back toward the slick, genre-fluid pop that first made her a global star.

Tickets, Pre-Sales, and Fan Frenzy

Naturally, demand is expected to be sky-high. Ticket sales are rolling out in stages:

Latin America: Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Europe/U.K.: Mastercard pre-sale starts Oct. 1, with general on-sale Oct. 3.

North America: Artist pre-sale launches Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time; general sale follows Oct. 10.

Fans will need to sign up for access codes, with deadlines varying by market. If history is any guide, seats will evaporate quickly—her last tour sold out major arenas within hours.

Why This Tour Matters

For Gen Z, Doja Cat is more than a pop star—she’s a cultural compass. Her TikTok presence, chaotic Instagram Lives, and fashion experiments (who else would walk Paris Fashion Week in full head-to-toe red crystals?) keep her at the center of online discourse.

A world tour on this scale isn’t just about live music. It’s about spectacle, memes, and moments that ripple across social media. Every outfit, every stage design, every off-script comment becomes part of the internet’s running conversation.

From an industry perspective, Tour Ma Vie underscores how arena tours remain the crown jewel for artists in the streaming era. They’re not just profit engines; they’re cultural declarations. For Doja, this is her biggest statement yet.

With Vie still fresh and Tour Ma Vie locked in, Doja Cat is positioning 2026 as a career-defining year. The upcoming SNL performance will be her first TV showcase of the new era, and fans will be watching closely to see how her evolving sound translates to the stage.

One thing’s for sure: whether you catch her in São Paulo, Paris, Los Angeles, or New York, Doja Cat is setting up a tour that promises to be as unpredictable—and as unforgettable—as she is.

Full list of Doja Cat’s 2026 Tour Ma Vie dates

🌎 South America

Feb 5 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Suhai Music Hall

Feb 8 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

Feb 10 — Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

Feb 13 — Lima, Peru @ Arena 1

Feb 15 — Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

Feb 18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

🇪🇺 Europe & U.K.

May 19 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

May 21 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

May 23 — Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

May 26 — Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

May 29 — London, U.K. @ The O2 Arena

June 2 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena

June 3–7 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound*

June 6 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

June 9 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

June 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 15 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 17 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 19 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

🇺🇸🇨🇦 North America

U.S. (Oct–Dec)

Oct 1 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct 3 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct 6 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Oct 8 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Oct 15 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 17 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct 27 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Nov 3 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov 4 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov 6 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

Nov 7 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov 11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Nov 13 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

Nov 14 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov 21 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Nov 23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Dec 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Canada

Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov 25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov 27 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre