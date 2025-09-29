The world’s biggest stage just got a global superstar. The NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music have announced that Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Puerto Rican sensation will deliver what is expected to be a historic performance—his only U.S. show for the foreseeable future.

A Career Milestone on the World’s Stage

The news broke during NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, electrifying fans worldwide. In a statement to Billboard, Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) reflected on the cultural weight of the moment:

“It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

The Apple Music partnership ensures the halftime show will once again be a high-production spectacle. Since 2019, Roc Nation has overseen artist bookings, and founder Jay-Z praised the decision:

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

The Only U.S. Show on His World Tour

Bad Bunny’s announcement also confirms what many fans had suspected: the Super Bowl will be his sole U.S. appearance in 2026. His Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, launching December 5 in Costa Rica, will stretch across Latin America and Europe before ending in Italy next July.

In an X post prior to the halftime show reveal, he wrote:

“Estuve pensando en estos días, y luego de hablarlo con mi equipo, creo que haré una sola fecha en Estados Unidos.” Translation: “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.”

That date, of course, is the Super Bowl. With performances in Chile scheduled days before and Argentina lined up just after, fans are already speculating how he’ll balance the demanding schedule.

From Puerto Rico to the Global Spotlight

The halftime show announcement caps off a landmark year for Bad Bunny. His seventh studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, dropped in January, celebrated as an ode to Puerto Rico and its evolving music culture. He followed it with a record-breaking 30-date residency at San Juan’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, drawing over half a million fans.

At 31, the superstar is more than just a musician. He has three Grammys, twelve Latin Grammys, a growing film career (Bullet Train, Caught Stealing), and collaborations with major fashion houses. In November, he enters the Latin Grammys with a leading twelve nominations, underlining his dominance across genres and borders.

NFL production executive Jon Barker emphasized this crossover power:

“We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

Super Bowl Halftime Show Legacy

The halftime show has evolved into a global cultural event, watched by over 100 million viewers annually. In recent years, it has showcased icons across genres: Kendrick Lamar in 2025, Rihanna in 2023, and Dr. Dre’s hip-hop all-star lineup in 2022.

Rumors suggested Adele or Taylor Swift might headline in 2026, but Bad Bunny’s confirmation makes him the first solo Latin artist to ever take the stage as the main act. Apple Music VP Oliver Schusser highlighted the historical significance:

“His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop culture. We are thrilled to deliver this historic performance to millions worldwide.”

What to Expect on February 8, 2026

While set details remain under wraps, fans can anticipate a high-energy performance blending reggaeton, trap, and global pop influences. Given Bad Bunny’s history of surprise collaborations, speculation is already swirling about possible guest appearances.

Regardless of surprises, the halftime show marks a cultural milestone: Latin music taking center stage at America’s most-watched sporting event.

A Historic Moment Ahead

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance isn’t just another career highlight—it’s a cultural landmark. For millions of fans, it represents the mainstream embrace of Latin music and the continuation of a tradition where the halftime show reflects the shifting tides of global pop culture.

Come February, Levi’s Stadium won’t just host football’s biggest night. It will host a statement: Latin music is no longer on the sidelines—it’s the main event.

FAQ Section :

1. Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026.

2. Will Bad Bunny tour in the United States in 2026?

No, his world tour excludes U.S. stops. The Super Bowl halftime show will be his only stateside performance.

3. Why was Bad Bunny chosen for the Super Bowl halftime show?

The NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music selected Bad Bunny for his global impact, record-breaking career, and role in elevating Latin music worldwide.