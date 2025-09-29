Kevin Parker, the creative mastermind behind Tame Impala, has officially shared his new single “Dracula”, offering fans the first taste of his highly anticipated album Deadbeat. Known for crafting dreamy psychedelic soundscapes, Parker has once again delivered a track that feels both hypnotic and unsettling — a soundscape that bridges his signature style with darker cinematic tones.

A Surreal Video Directed by Julian Klincewicz

- Advertisement -

The accompanying video for “Dracula,” directed by Julian Klincewicz, paints an eerie nocturnal scene. Kevin Parker appears dressed entirely in white, wandering in flip-flops along an empty road at night. Behind him, the menacing front of a truck looms, spewing volcanic smoke from its towering exhaust pipes. The imagery feels both threatening and symbolic — a metaphor for the lurking weight of the past or perhaps the suffocating presence of fame.

Klincewicz, who has worked on art-driven projects across music and fashion, brings a raw, experimental touch to the clip, enhancing the track’s haunting energy.

From Raw Sketch to Pop Precision

Speaking to Apple Music 1, Parker revealed that “Dracula” has been a long time in the making:

“It’s one of the oldest songs on the album. One of the first I started writing. It began as something raw and minimal, but slowly transformed into something more pop.”

- Advertisement -

This gradual evolution is typical of Parker’s meticulous approach to music-making. While Tame Impala is known for lush, kaleidoscopic production, Parker often begins with stripped-down sketches before layering textures and melodies into something expansive.

The Sound of Deadbeat

Though Parker has yet to reveal a full tracklist, Deadbeat already feels positioned as a departure from the glittering psychedelic tones of The Slow Rush (2020). Where that album leaned into disco grooves and glossy synths, “Dracula” hints at a darker, moodier atmosphere.

Musically, the single blends minimalist beats with brooding synths, punctuated by Parker’s signature airy vocals. The tension between light and dark — fragility and menace — could define the sound of Deadbeat.

Cultural Context and Expectations

Tame Impala has long held a unique place in modern music. From headlining Coachella to shaping the sound of pop through collaborations with artists like Rihanna, Travis Scott, and Lady Gaga, Kevin Parker’s influence extends far beyond indie-psychedelia.

The release of “Dracula” positions Deadbeat as one of 2025’s most anticipated albums. Fans and critics alike are watching closely to see whether Parker leans further into pop accessibility or embraces a more experimental edge.

What Comes Next?

For now, “Dracula” serves as both a statement and a question. It reminds listeners of Parker’s ability to reinvent himself while keeping Tame Impala’s essence intact. The song’s haunting imagery and pop undercurrents suggest an album that will explore contradictions: vulnerability versus power, intimacy versus grandeur.

FAQ Section:

1. What is Tame Impala’s new single?

Kevin Parker has released “Dracula,” a single from Tame Impala’s upcoming album Deadbeat.

2. When will Tame Impala release the album Deadbeat?

Deadbeat has been announced as Kevin Parker’s next studio album, expected in 2025.

3. Who directed the “Dracula” music video?

The video was directed by Julian Klincewicz, known for his surreal, cinematic visuals.