Noel Gallagher Criticizes Glastonbury’s ‘Virtue Signaling’

The musician calls for less preaching and more music at the iconic festival.

By Hit Channel
Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher @ Glastonbury2022 (c) Raph_PH

Noel Gallagher has something to say about Glastonbury. It’s not about Dua Lipa headlining or the lack of rock bands on the lineup, but about the virtue signaling of those who use the stage to take a moral stand. “Tone it down,” says Noel, “because it doesn’t achieve anything.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I love Glastonbury,” the musician told The Sun after the festival ended. “I think it’s one of the best things, probably the best thing in Britain after the Premier League.”

The problem? “It’s becoming a bit too woke, there are too many preachings, too much display of moral virtues. And it’s something I don’t like to see in music.”

“Little fing idiots waving flags and making political statements, bands getting on stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war terrible? Let’s all boo war together’ or ‘F the Conservatives’ and stuff like that. Just play your f***ing songs and that’s it.”

For Noel, “it’s too much. Donate all your money to the cause and stop, just stop talking about it. The world is in a mess and you’re gathered in a field at Glastonbury. What’s the problem? It’s not a problem for me. Maybe it is if you’re 18 and middle class.”

As the musician points out, “everyone knows what’s happening in the world, you’ve got a phone in your pocket that tells you. What’s the point of virtue signaling?”

