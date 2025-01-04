Nicki Minaj Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault on Former Employee

Allegations Against Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has been hit with a lawsuit from Brandon Jovan Garrett, a former day-to-day manager on her Pink Friday 2 tour, who accuses the rapper of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The alleged incident reportedly took place on April 21, 2024, following Minaj’s performance at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

In his complaint, Garrett claims the confrontation began after Minaj summoned him to her dressing room to discuss a staffing decision. According to Garrett, the rapper became enraged upon learning that he had delegated the task of picking up her prescription to another employee.

Garrett alleges Minaj berated him, saying:

“Are you fking crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your fking mind, and if my husband was here, he would knock out your f**king teeth. You’re a dead man walking.”

- Advertisement -

The plaintiff claims Minaj then stood up, stomped toward him, and “open-handedly struck” him across the face, causing his head to snap back and his hat to fall off. He further alleges she struck his wrist, knocking documents out of his hand, before ordering him to leave her dressing room.

Claims of Retaliation

Garrett states that after the alleged altercation, he locked himself in a restroom until 4 a.m., fearing for his safety. He also claims he was informed via text that he had been removed from the tour, leaving him stranded in Detroit.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, seeks damages for assault, battery, and emotional distress. It also names Minaj’s company, Pink Personality, as a defendant.

Nicki Minaj’s Response

Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, issued a statement denying the allegations.

“At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty, and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

A Pattern of Allegations?

This is not the first time Minaj has faced accusations of physical altercations. In 2019, a security guard filed a lawsuit alleging assault during a backstage incident at a concert in Germany. Minaj and her husband later agreed to a $500,000 settlement.

Additionally, reports surfaced from the Detroit performance on April 20, 2024, where Minaj allegedly threw an object back into the crowd after an audience member hurled it onstage during her performance of “Starships.”

What’s Next?

The lawsuit adds to Minaj’s ongoing legal troubles, with Garrett seeking real and punitive damages to be determined at trial. The rapper’s legal team has expressed confidence in her defense, but the allegations cast a shadow over her Pink Friday 2 tour, which had been generating buzz for its high-energy performances.

- Advertisement -

As the case develops, Minaj continues to deny wrongdoing while fans and legal experts await further updates. Stay tuned for more details on this high-profile lawsuit.