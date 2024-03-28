Next Semester: Twenty One Pilots Return with a High-Octane Anthem

Twenty One Pilots have unleashed their latest sonic offering, “Next Semester,” giving fans a taste of what’s to come from their eagerly awaited album, “Clancy,” slated for release on May 17.

With “Next Semester,” the duo delivers a raw and urgent burst of power-punk, embodying the relentless pursuit of renewal while confronting the ghosts of the past head-on. Tyler Joseph’s emotive vocals drive home the song’s message, as he reminisces: “I remember, I remember certain things/What I was wearing, the yellow dashes in the street/I prayed those lights would take me home/Then I heard, ‘Hey kid, get out of the road!”

The accompanying music video, masterfully directed by Andrew Donoho, captures the essence of the track as Twenty One Pilots electrify a bustling crowd in an intimate club setting. Seamlessly blending live performance with cinematic visuals, the video paints a vivid picture that resonates with the song’s themes.

As the video crescendos to its conclusion, Joseph takes a leap of faith, immersing himself in the crowd, igniting a collective energy that reverberates through the final chorus.

In tandem with the release of “Next Semester,” Twenty One Pilots have unveiled plans for a monumental world tour in support of “Clancy.” The journey kicks off on August 15 at the Ball Arena in Denver, traversing North America before embarking on international stops in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United Kingdom throughout 2025.